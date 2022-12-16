Tuch scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Tuch gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead in the first period. It's been all roses for Tuch in December -- he has five goals and four assists in seven games for the month. The 26-year-old winger is up to 15 tallies, 31 points (10 on the power play), 84 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating through 30 appearances this season. He looks set to be a fixture on the Sabres' top line and first power-play unit as he tracks toward a career year.