Tuch scored twice in Saturday's 6-4 win over Toronto.

Tuch's first was a fluke -- Rasmus Dahlin's point shot hit Tuch and deflected into the net behind Joseph Woll. His second went into an empty net. The 27-year-old had just one marker in 11 games prior to Saturday, so this was a nice bump for the 36-goal man (2022-23). He now has nine points in 12 contests, and eight of those have come in his last six games. Your buy-cold window on Tuch is officially closed.