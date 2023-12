Per Heather Engel of NHL.com, Tuch (lower body) won't play Monday against Arizona, but could be ready to return as soon as Wednesday's contest against Colorado.

Tuch, who is still listed on injured reserve, took part in Monday's morning skate. He hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 3 against Nashville. Tuch has produced eight goals, 17 points, 59 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 12 hits in 22 outings this season.