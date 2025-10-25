Tuch scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, dished an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Tuch's goal provided some insurance in the third period. He also helped out on the first of Mattias Samuelsson's two tallies in the contest. Tuch's slow start was a product of the Sabres' scoring woes -- all seven of his points have come over the last six games since the team has started to turn things around. He's added 23 shots on net, 13 blocks, six PIM and a plus-3 rating over eight appearances as he continues to provide quality defensive work on the wing.