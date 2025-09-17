Tuch is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 on Wednesday.

Tuch's injury isn't believed to be significant, so he might not end up missing any preseason action. Still, the important thing is to have him ready for the regular season, so Buffalo is expected to allow him to rest for as long as he needs to put this issue completely behind him. He had 36 goals, 67 points, 47 PIM, 73 hits and 113 blocks in 82 appearances with the Sabres in 2024-25.