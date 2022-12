Tuch scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Tuch added extra insurance with this empty-netter, giving him goals in consecutive games for the third time this year. The 26-year-old winger has scored five times and added eight assists in his last 10 contests, and he's up to 12 tallies, 12 assists, 65 shots and a plus-4 rating in 25 outings overall.