Tuch scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Tuch tallied in the final seconds of the third period to secure the Sabres' second win of the year. The 26-year-old winger has picked up two goals, one helper, 10 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through three contests. Injuries have prevented him from returning to the 50-point threshold he reached in 2018-19, but he should challenge for that mark or more if he can stay healthy throughout the 2022-23 campaign.