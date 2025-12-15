Tuch notched two assists, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Tuch missed Thursday's game in Vancouver due to an illness. He returned with his first multi-point effort since he put up four assists versus the Blackhawks on Nov. 21. The 29-year-old winger continues to occupy a middle-six role, though his power-play time on the first unit boosts his overall usage. Tuch is up to 11 goals, 17 helpers, 77 shots on net, 31 hits, 31 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 31 appearances, and he's earned six points in as many games in December.