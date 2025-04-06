Tuch registered a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.

Tuch's goal streak ended, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in five straight games, earning five goals and four assists in that span. The winger continues to get it done in all situations, and he's even logged at least one block in seven of the last eight contests. For the season, Tuch has 60 points (32 goals, 28 helpers), nine power-play points, seven shorthanded points, 179 shots on net, 105 blocks, 68 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 75 appearances. He had 59 points in 75 outings a year ago, but his all-around game has never been better than it's been this season.