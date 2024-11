Tuch registered two assists in a 7-5 loss to Montreal on Monday.

Tuch had a hand in goals by Tage Thompson (lower body) and Dylan Cozens while adding one shot on net in 20:27 of ice time. The 28-year-old Tuch has contributed one goal and four helpers in his last five outings. He has four goals and 14 points through 16 appearances this season.