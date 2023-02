Tuch scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Tuch's second straight multi-point effort. He set up Owen Power's second-period marker in addition to scoring his empty-netter in the third. Tuch is up to 26 goals and 33 helpers through 54 contests, giving him a career year across the board in the main scoring categories. He's added 157 shots on net and a plus-10 rating while regularly playing on the top line.