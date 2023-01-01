Tuch scored two goals including the overtime winner and added two assists in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Bruins.

It was the 26-year-old's turn to be the engine of the Sabres' high-flying offense, as Tuch racked up at least three points for the second time in the last four games and the sixth time this season. He wraps up December with seven goals and 17 points in 11 contests, and to say Tuch is on pace for a career-best campaign would be a massive understatement -- he heads into 2023 needing just three more goals and 13 more points to tie his personal bests.