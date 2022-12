Tuch notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Tuch set up Jeff Skinner's goal in the second period, with the former earning his 20th assist of the season. During a four-game point streak, Tuch has two goals and five helpers. The former Vegas forward has 35 points, 91 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 32 contests while being a somewhat underrated part of the Sabres' highly successful top line.