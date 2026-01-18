Tuch scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Tuch has five goals and three helpers during his seven-game point streak. His strong January has him up to a total of 40 points (four on the power play, three shorthanded) with 112 shots on net, 52 blocks, 50 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 46 appearances. Tuch continues to provide all-around production in fantasy while seeing top-six minutes for the Sabres.