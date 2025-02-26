Tuch scored a goal on five shots, added two PIM, logged three hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Tuch was questionable to play entering Tuesday, but he led all Sabres forwards with 19:16 of ice time. He did a little bit of everything, including netting the game-tying goal, which was his 20th tally of the campaign. He has five goals and five assists over his last eight outings. For the season, he's at 44 points (five on the power play, four shorthanded), 132 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 48 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 56 appearances.