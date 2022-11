Tuch scored a goal on three shots and added two helpers in Tuesday's convincing 7-2 victory over the Canadiens.

Although Buffalo dropped eight straight before entering Tuesday's contest, Tuch is not to blame. The 26-year-old winger now has 19 points in 19 games and is well on pace for the highest individual point total of his career. Tuch could be expected to continue navigating through the season surrounded by Buffalo's young core, and fantasy managers should have no complaints along the way.