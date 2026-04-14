Tuch scored a goal and placed three shots on net in Monday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

Tuch sparked Buffalo's offense in the third period with the first of three goals the team would end up scoring. With Monday's twine finder, he is up to 32 goals, 65 points, 194 shots on net, 82 hits and 88 blocked shots through 78 games this season. He's been a consistent contributor on offense lately with three goals and six points over his last seven games. He's compiled 65 points or more in three of the last four seasons, which should help his draft stock in redraft and standard fantasy leagues next season. Tuch is slated to play a big role for the Sabres in their first-round playoff series from his role on the team's top line.