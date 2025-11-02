Tuch scored a goal, put two shots on net, blocked two attempts and served four PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Washington.

Tuch found the back of the net to level the score in the first period at two goals apiece. Overall, the 29-year-old winger has five goals, 12 points, 29 shots and 15 blocks through his first 12 games of the season. He currently leads the Sabres in points and has at least one tally in eight of his last 10 contests. His consistency has been a contributing factor to the rise of Josh Doan, who has nine points while skating alongside Tuch on the Sabres' second line. Tuch has good value in most fantasy formats and should be a large part of Buffalo's endeavors this season.