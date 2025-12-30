Tuch netted a goal, put two shots on net and recorded two blocks in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Tuch helped turn the tide in Monday's game, as he scored the first of three consecutive goals across the final 25 minutes to help the Sabres close out the game. He now has 12 goals on the season to go along with 31 points, 94 shots on net, 39 hits and 43 blocks across 37 games this year. During the team's nine-game winning streak, he has been an all-around contributor with three goals, seven points, 26 shots on net, 11 hits and 14 blocks. Defensively, he is tied for third in the league for blocks among forwards over the last nine games, and his season total of 43 ranks sixth across all forwards. Tuch's utility on offense hasn't wavered either, as he remains on track for his third season in the last four years with 60-plus points. His two-way value in fantasy makes him a strong option in all league formats.