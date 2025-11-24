Tuch scored a power-play goal, put two shots on net, dished out five hits and served two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Tuch followed up his four-assist performance Friday with the opening goal on a power play in Sunday's contest. With the twine finder, the 29-year-old winger has eight goals, 21 points and 50 shots on net through 22 games this season. Tuch's five hits set a new season-high and he has begun to act as an enforcer on the top line with 14 hits in his last eight games. He's tied atop the team with 21 points alongside Tage Thompson as the two top-line forwards will look to push the Sabres to heights they haven't reached in the past few seasons. Tuch is a high-level option in nearly all fantasy formats for the rest of the season if he can stay healthy.