Tuch scored the game-winning goal while the Sabres were shorthanded in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Canadiens.

With less than two minutes left in the second period, Tuch jumped on a loose puck in the neutral zone and turned on the jets for a breakaway before snapping a shot past Sam Montembeault. The 27-year-old winger had trouble building much momentum early in the season, but since the calendar flipped to 2024 Tuch has been a consistent contributor, racking up seven goals and 14 points in 18 games.