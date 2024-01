Tuch (illness) scored a goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.

He had missed practice Friday, but looked solid in 19:06 of ice time. Tuch opened the scoring on the Sabres second shot on goal in the first period. He took a stretch pass from Connor Clifton and went high blocker side with a snap shot from the high slot. It was Tuch's first goal in nine games (one goal, seven assists).