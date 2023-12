Tuch notched four assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Buffalo's top line of Tuch, Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner nearly downed Toronto on their own, combining for three goals and 10 points on the night. All three of them have missed time in December, with Tuch sitting for four games due to a lower-body injury, but now that the unit is fully healthy it could be prepared to erupt. Through 27 games on the season, Tuch has nine goals and 24 points.