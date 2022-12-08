Tuch registered a goal and three assists in Wednesday's 9-4 win over Columbus.

Tuch assisted on the first two of Tage Thompson's four first-period goals, then helped out on Thompson's fifth goal of the night in the second. With 44 seconds left in the middle frame, Tuch added his 13th goal of the season. The Sabres have gone from downright terrible to fun-bad, and the team's top line of Thompson, Tuch and Jeff Skinner should be universally rostered despite the plus-minus risks of playing for Buffalo.