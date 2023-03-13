Tuch (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision Monday against Toronto, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.

Tuch fully participated in Monday's morning skate after returning to practice Sunday. It appears to be probable that he will return to the lineup against the Leafs following an eight-game absence. If Tuch is activated from injured reserve, he should skate on the first line of the Sabres as well as see time on the top power-play unit. The 26-year-old forward has racked up 28 goals, 62 points and 164 shots on net in 57 games this season.