Tuch registered a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Tuch went five-hole past Spencer Knight to open the scoring, and he later assisted on a Rasmus Dahlin goal, but the Sabres ultimately were unable to match the offensive firepower from the opposition. Last season was Tuch's first with Buffalo, and he produced at least two points in 10 games, finishing with 12 goals and 26 assists through 50 total contests.