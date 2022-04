Tuch supplied a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Tuch is averaging 2.6 points per 60 minutes, which is a career-best mark in his first season with the Sabres. Injuries have been a concern for the New York native, plus his supporting cast isn't as strong as it was for him in Vegas, but the difference is that he's averaging a career high in ice time (18:20), including 2:51 on the man advantage.