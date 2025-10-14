Tuch recorded an even-strength assist, three shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Tuch set up Tage Thompson's first goal of the campaign late in the first period, which tied the score at 1-1. This was Tuch's first point of the year in his third game, as the Sabres' underwhelming start in 2025-26 (0-3-0) has correlated with minimal offensive production from the club's top players. The right-shot winger is skating on the top line and working with the No. 1 power-play unit, so he'll be a key piece in attempting to help right the ship in Buffalo.