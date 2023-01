Tuch contributed a goal and an assist in Buffalo's 5-3 win against the Blues on Tuesday.

Tuch scored at 1:25 of the first period to extend the Sabres' lead to 2-0. He's up to 23 goals and 53 points in 47 contests in 2022-23. Tuch is on a six-game point streak, which makes this his longest run of the campaign, surpassing the five-game scoring streak he enjoyed from Nov. 15-23.