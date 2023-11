Tuch (upper body) said he will be ready to play Friday in Winnipeg, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Tuch has missed the last three games. He will return to play with Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens on the top line. Tuch had three goals in his last two games before the injury, as well as four goals and eight points in seven games. Overall, Tuch has four goals and 10 points in 13 games.