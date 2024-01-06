Coach Don Granato pronounced Tuch (illness) ready to play Saturday versus Pittsburgh, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Tuch was at morning practice Saturday after missing Friday's skate. He was ill Thursday but managed to play in Montreal, picking up a pair of assists. The points snapped a four-game drought and gave the winger nine goals and 26 points in 32 games. Tuch will line up alongside Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner on the top line, and will see first unit power-play time.