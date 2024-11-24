Tuch scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Tuch picked off a pass and was off to the races, scoring at 5:27 of the third period. His goal stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old winger has three goals and six assists during his six-game point streak. For the season, he's up to seven tallies (three shorthanded), 21 points, 49 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-11 rating over 21 appearances. Tuch's offense is rarely in question, but his all-around game has taken a step forward in 2024-25 -- perhaps with shades of former Vegas teammate Mark Stone in terms of defensive effort.