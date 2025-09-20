Tuch (undisclosed) participated in Saturday's practice, but he didn't take part in the scrimmage, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

According to Heather Engel of NHL.com, Tuch should return to being a full participant in Monday's session. However, the 29-year-old forward likely won't play in Monday's preseason contest versus Columbus. The Sabres want him to skate a bit more before getting back into game situations. Tuch accounted for 36 goals and 67 points in 82 regular-season outings during the 2024-25 campaign.