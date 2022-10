Tuch scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Tuch's goal at 15:18 of the first period held up as the game-winner Saturday. It's his second such goal in five outings this year, and the winger has scored six times with one assist, 15 shots and a plus-6 rating. The 26-year-old is looking comfortable on the Sabres' top line with Jeff Skinner -- who assisted on his goal -- and Tage Thompson as linemates.