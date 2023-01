Tuch scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

The 26-year-old potted Buffalo's first and last goals of the night, the second coming with only 22 seconds left on the clock in the third period. Tuch has been on fire since the beginning of December, racking up six multi-point performances in 16 games and compiling 10 goals and 23 points over that stretch. His next tally will also be his 21st of the season and establish a new career high.