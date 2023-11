Tuch is day-to-day with upper-body injury that forced him to miss practice Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Sabres are hoping that Tuch is available to play Friday versus Minnesota. The first-line winger has four goals and 10 points in 13 games this season. Matthew Savoie took over from Tuch on the top line at practice Thursday, alongside Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner.