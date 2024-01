Per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News, Tuch was unable to practice Friday due to an illness.

Tuch managed a pair of assists Thursday in Montreal, snapping a four-game pointless streak. The winger has nine goals and 26 points in 32 games, playing mostly on the top line with Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner when all three are healthy. More will be known if Tuch is able to play Saturday in Pittsburgh, especially if he is on the morning flight.