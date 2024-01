Tuch scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

After Tuesday's loss to the Ducks, the Sabres shuffled their lines, with Tuch getting dropped to the third line. He still led the team's forwards with 21:24 of ice time, and his tally stood as the game-winner. Through 10 outings in January, the winger has four goals and four assists. He's up to 32 points, 104 shots on net, 32 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 41 appearances this season.