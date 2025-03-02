Tuch tallied a goal, fired two shots on net and had three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Tuch's goal tied the score at one apiece. Overall, the 28-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 46 points and 139 shots on net in 58 contests this season. Tuch has been a bright spot for Buffalo offensively and is third on the team in points. He is skating in a top-six role and occupies a power-play spot on the first unit. Despite the Sabres falling out of the playoff race, Tuch should continue to see relevance in fantasy while playing a large role in Buffalo.