Tuch scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Tuch returned from a three-game absence with an upper-body injury and led all Sabres forwards with 20:29 of ice time. The 27-year-old has scored four times over his last three games, and he'll be asked to carry more of the scoring load with Tage Thompson (upper body) on injured reserve with a week-to-week status. Tuch is up to 11 points, 33 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 14 appearances. He should be a fixture on the top line going forward.