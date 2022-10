Tuch scored three goals and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Tuch scored the Sabres' last three goals in the game, giving them their margin of victory with his hat trick. The 26-year-old's second tally came on the power play, and his third went into an empty net. He's up to five goals, one assist, 13 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and four hits through four contests while showing quite well in a top-line role.