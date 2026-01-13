Tuch scored a goal and put two shots on net in Monday's 4-3 loss to Florida.

Despite the loss, Tuch didn't leave empty-handed as he scored with just 16 seconds remaining in the contest to cut Buffalo's deficit to one. With the twine finder, the 29-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 37 points, 109 shots on goal, 44 hits and 49 blocks through 43 games this season. He has continued to excel as a two-way player this season with 49 blocks, which ranks seventh in the league among forwards. With at least a point in each of his last four games, Tuch should continue to play big minutes and a leadership role for this young Sabres' squad that currently occupies a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. He is an excellent fantasy option in all leagues for the remainder of the regular season.