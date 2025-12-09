Tuch scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-3 in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

Tuch has two goals, two assists and a minus-2 rating over his last five games. The 29-year-old winger has yet to rack up a point streak longer than three games this season, but he also hasn't gone any more than two contests without a point. Overall, he's at 10 goals, 25 points (three on the power play), 72 shots on net, 28 hits, 30 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 29 appearances. Tuch hasn't played his best overall, but it would be tough to expect much more offense out of him.