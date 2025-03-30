Tuch scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

Tuch has been very effective at scoring goals over the last month, racking up 10 goals and an assist in his last 17 games. Two of his tallies have been on the power play, and another two have come shorthanded in that stretch. The 28-year-old winger is up to 29 goals, 54 points, 171 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 66 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 72 appearances. With production in all situations and a hot stick, Tuch has a chance to reach the 60-point mark after narrowly missing it in 2023-24.