Tuch scored an unassisted goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

With Sergei Bobrovsky creeping toward his second shutout of the season, Tuch grabbed a loose puck in the Florida end midway through the third period, skated to the side boards and flipped a shot through heavy traffic that somehow squeezed between the netminder and the near post. It's the 21st goal of the season for the 26-year-old, established a new career high, and Tuch's 46 points in 42 games also leaves him just seven points shy of a new personal best in that category, as well.