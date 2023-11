Tuch (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Pittsburgh, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Tuch also sat out Friday's 3-2 win over Minnesota. He has accounted for four goals, 10 points, 31 shots on net and 15 blocked shots in 13 games this season. Coach Don Granato said the Sabres will likely dress seven blueliners in Saturday's contest because Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) is ready to return.