Tuch (undisclosed) will not feature in Tuesday's preseason game versus Columbus, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Tuch is coming off the second 30-goal campaign of his career last season, posting 36 goals and 31 helpers in 82 outings with the Sabres. Barring any setbacks, the 29-year-old winger is still expected to be ready for Opening Night against the Rangers on Oct. 9, though he might have some significant rust to shake off if he doesn't get into any preseason tilts.