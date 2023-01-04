Tuch logged a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Tuch opened the scoring midway through the first period, knocking home a feed from Tage Thompson on an odd-man rush. Tuch would return the favor with an assist on Thompson's goal in the second before setting up Thompson again for the overtime winner. The 26-year-old Tuch has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in his last eight games. He's up to 18 goals and 24 assists through 36 games, as he's shown impressive chemistry with Thompson and Jeff Skinner on Buffalo's potent top line.