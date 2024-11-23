Tuch scored a goal, added an assist and logged two hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Tuch was credited with the Sabres' first goal, which was officially judged an own goal by the Ducks. He also earned a helper on Jiri Kulich's tally in overtime. This was Tuch's third multi-point effort during his five-game point streak, a span in which he has two goals and six assists. For the season, the winger is at 20 points (six goals, 14 helpers), 47 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 18 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 20 appearances.