Tuch registered a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Tuch notched a secondary helper in the first period before tying the score at 3-3 in the third period. The right-shot winger added four shots, one block, two hits and a plus-2 rating in 21:26 of ice time. Tuch has only been held off the scoresheet once over his last six games, and he's produced back-to-back multi-point performances. Overall, the Syracuse native is up to five goals, 11 assists and a plus-9 rating through 17 outings. Tuch trails only Tage Thompson for the team lead in points (18).